Happy birthday, Hiroo Johar!

Karan Johar pens note to wish mother Hiroo on birthday

By Aikantik Bag 12:24 pm Mar 18, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Renowned director Karan Johar recently took to social media and penned a poignant tribute to his mother and producer Hiroo Johar on her 81st birthday. Accompanying the heartfelt message, he uploaded delightful snapshots of his children—Yash and Roohi—taken during their seventh birthday celebration earlier this year. The post featured a tender moment where Johar is seen planting a loving kiss on his mother's cheek while the children are posing with their beloved grandmother.

Social media

Johar expressed gratitude, called mothers 'forces of nature'

In the post, Johar lauded mothers as a "force of nature," expressing profound gratitude for the significant impact his own mother has had on him. He expressed gratitude to her for keeping him grounded and imparting valuable life lessons. He further relayed her belief in prioritizing kindness over ambition and viewing patience as a pathway to eventual recognition. "Love you Mom and happy birthday ... thank you for bringing me into this world and also becoming my world."

Career

Johar and Hiroo's careers

Hiroo has been a pillar of Dharma Productions and has bankrolled several projects to date with the most recent one being Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. Johar, on the other hand, delivered a phenomenal successful directorial with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has a new directorial in the pipeline and several other production ventures.