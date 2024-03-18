Next Article

Box office collection: 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' stumbles

By Aikantik Bag 12:08 pm Mar 18, 202412:08 pm

What's the story After the unprecedented success of The Kerala Story, the same team comprising Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma collaborated for Bastar: The Naxal Story. The movie received negative reviews from critics for its narrative and failed to create an impact at the box office over the opening weekend. The movie is facing steep competition from Shaitaan and Yodha.

Box office

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the political thriller earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 2.05 crore in India. The movie is based on Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in Bastar, Chattisgarh with a reportedly tampered narrative. The cast includes Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Kishor Kadam, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen, among others.

