Huma Qureshi to star in a Vishal Rana production

Huma Qureshi to don autorickshaw driver's role in upcoming drama

By Aikantik Bag 01:53 pm Mar 08, 2024

What's the story In celebration of International Women's Day, Jio Studios and Echelon Productions revealed an upcoming film featuring Huma Qureshi, inspired by the true story of a courageous autorickshaw driver who led a movement empowering women to take charge of their lives. Directed by Vipul Mehta and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Vishal Rana, the movie aims to captivate audiences with its compelling portrayal of female strength and determination.

Qureshi shared her enthusiasm and said, "To depict a character with such indomitable spirit is a rare and cherished opportunity." She noted that announcing the project on Women's Day held special significance, as it honors the power and dignity of women. Qureshi is eager to work with Rana and Jio Studios, who are committed to promoting stories featuring strong female characters and supporting filmmakers' artistic visions.

