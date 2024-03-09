Next Article

Ajith Kumar heads home after medical procedure

Ajith Kumar's health update: Actor returns home after nerve treatment

By Tanvi Gupta 04:52 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is back home and doing well after a recent hospital visit to treat a swollen nerve. On Thursday, fans were on edge upon learning of the actor's hospitalization, sparking wild rumors that he might have undergone brain surgery to remove a cyst. However, Kumar's wife, Shalini, reassured concerned followers about his health scare, affirming that the actor is, in fact, "doing fine."

Spokesperson clarified the nature of the medical procedure

On Friday, Kumar's spokesperson, Suresh Chandra, cleared up the situation in an interview with Zoom. He explained, "On Thursday, sir [Kumar] got admitted to a hospital for a general examination. Then, the doctors there decided to treat an undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. They did it through a simple medical procedure." "Kumar is now fine and he walked back to his ward from the ICU," Chandra emphasized.

Is swollen nerve a serious problem?

Per medical websites, inflammation of the nerve disrupts the normal processing of information by the brain, leading to symptoms such as dizziness, vertigo, and balance issues. The symptoms often improve within two weeks. However, around half of those affected may experience chronic symptoms such as persistent unsteadiness or dizziness. In the early stages, treatment may involve medication to alleviate nausea and vertigo.

When 'Kumar was close to suffering paralysis'

Kumar has faced health concerns before. The 52-year-old superstar—known for his passion for motorsport—has suffered multiple injuries while performing stunts, particularly to his spinal cord. Orthopaedic surgeon Naresh Padmanabhan, who treated Kumar, revealed in 2022 that the actor underwent multiple surgeries over 15 years and was once "close to suffering paralysis." These surgeries included cervical spine discectomy, lumbar discectomy, ligament tear operations in both knee joints, and repairs for shoulder injuries.

Meanwhile, a look at Kumar's upcoming projects

As for Kumar's career, he's currently working on Magizh Thirumeni's action thriller Vidaa Muyarchi, which also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav. The film's music is composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander. Kumar is expected to resume the filming of VM later this month. He will also star in a film, tentatively titled AK63, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.