Looking at people Kristen Stewart has been romantically involved with

Kristen Stewart's dating history: From Michael Angarano to Dylan Meyer

By Isha Sharma 03:49 pm Mar 09, 2024

What's the story Kristen Stewart, best known for her portrayal of Bella Swan in the Twilight series and as the eponymous character in Snow White and the Huntsman has been in the spotlight as much for her dating life as for her acting abilities. From her early romance with Michael Angarano to her very public relationship with Robert Pattinson to her recent engagement to Dylan Meyer, let's dive into Stewart's dating history.

Michael Angarano

Early relationship with Angarano

Almost two decades ago, in 2005, Stewart began dating actor Angarano after they met on the set of the 2004 film Speak. Their relationship ended in 2009, amidst speculations of a budding romance between Stewart and her Twilight (2008) co-star Pattinson. However, last year, Deadline reported that the former couple would reunite professionally for the movie Sacramento, which Angarano will both direct and star in.

Robert Pattinson

Her most famous relationship was with Pattinson

Stewart and Pattinson, who acted in five Twilight movies together, became a couple in 2009, according to reports. They tried their best to hide from the media, though their plans to escape were not always successful. In 2012, things went downhill when Stewart was caught on camera kissing her Snow White director Rupert Sanders. Pattinson-Stewart split in 2013, and in 2019, Stewart said on The Howard Stern Show, "We were together for years, that was my first [love]."

Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent, Stella Maxwell

Post-Pattinson relationships with Alicia Cargile, St. Vincent, and Stella Maxwell

Post her split with Pattinson, Stewart was rumored to be dating producer Alicia Cargile in 2014. She confirmed their on-again, off-again relationship in a July 2016 interview with Elle UK. Stewart also had a brief relationship with musician St. Vincent in 2016 and dated Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell from December 2016 to December 2018, with a short reunion in 2019.

Sara Dinkin

She was also involved with stylist Sara Dinkin

After Stewart and Maxwell went separate ways, Stewart was linked with stylist Sara Dinkin and PEOPLE published images of them holding hands in LA in December 2018. Their relationship was in full swing till April 2019, but they soon broke up afterward. PEOPLE reported that Stewart reconnected with Maxwell for a short while after her split with Dinkin.

Dylan Meyer

Engagement to Dylan Meyer and future plans

Stewart started seeing screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2019, and the duo got engaged in 2021. She announced the news during a November episode of The Howard Stern Show, exclaiming, "She nailed it! It was really cute. She did very well. We're marrying; it's happening." In a February 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Stewart further shared that she and Meyer were considering having children soon.

Sexual orientation

Stewart on her identity as queer

In 2017, Stewart publicly came out on Saturday Night Live and opened up about her queer identity with InStyle in 2020. She mentioned, "Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things—things that would become not ours." "The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it's like, 'God, I'm 21 years old.'"