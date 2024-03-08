Next Article

'Luv You Shankar' releases in April

'Luv You Shankar': Shreyas Talpade-Tanishaa Mukerji starrer gets release date

By Aikantik Bag 04:21 pm Mar 08, 202404:21 pm

What's the story This Maha Shivratri brought exciting news for movie lovers, as the release date for Luv You Shankar was announced. Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji, the film is set to hit theaters on April 19 during the Ram Navami weekend. Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, the star-studded cast includes Sanjay Mishra, Elakshi Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh, Hemant Pandey, Master Mann Gandhi, and Prateek Jain.

Excitement

Talpade and Mukerji's excitement on the film

Talpade shared, "Working on Luv You Shankar has been an incredible journey filled with passion and dedication. It's a film that holds a special place in my heart, and I can't wait for audiences to experience its magic." Mukerji chimed in, "It's a film that celebrates the human spirit and the power of love, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on this divine journey with us." The music is composed by Vardan Singh.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post