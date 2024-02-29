Next Article

Jotika Tangri recently released her new song 'Pyaar Mainu Ho Gaya,' under her label JT Music

Exclusive: Jyotica Tangri was offered 'Taskari' post-Ustad Rashid Khan's death

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:18 pm Feb 29, 202408:18 pm

What's the story She started as a singing reality television show contestant before beginning her career as a Bollywood playback singer. Meet Jyotica Tangri, the singer who is best known for voicing Oh Meri Laila with Atif Aslam and has sung over 100 songs. In an exclusive chat with NewsBytes about music and her projects, she revealed how Ustad Rashid Khan's Taskari was offered to her.

How did 'Taskari' happen to you?

Taskari was Rashid Sahab's last recording, composed by Anu Malik. I was approached for it after he passed away. I was told that they were planning to make it a duet because there were some parts of his that needed to be changed/corrected, which wasn't possible after his death. I feel it's a blessing from Rashid Sahab that I got to sing it.

What's the story behind your music label JT Music?

It has been approximately a year since I began posting original music under my label. I have only released six to seven songs in the last year. I wanted to contribute to the industry beyond just being a playback singer; I wanted to be a part of the whole song-making process, and that is how JT Music happened.

Tell us about your latest single 'Pyaar Mainu Ho Gaya'

Produced under my label called JT Music, it's a peppy love song but with a wedding kind of vibe to it. What is really exciting about it is that the lyricist and the music producer are debuting with this track. I feel happy that I'm working with new talents who are delivering such beautiful tracks. We have been receiving a great response.

Is JT Music a platform to promote raw talent?

I did not plan for the debut of these two artists (of Pyaar Mainu Ho Gaya); it happened organically. My first song Amma came to me through Instagram. The lyricist, Sanju, slipped into my DMs, asking if I'd like to sing the song he had written, and I went for it. I'm only looking for good music - it can come from anywhere.

How important is social media for music?

Not only is social media a key promotional tool, but it goes beyond that. It's the best medium to connect with your audience on a one-on-one basis. They write their feedback on your music in the comments section. In my live sessions, so many people recommend me to try new things with music. I often like their suggestions. It helps to better my music.

Why isn't present-day independent music popular enough?

This is a great time. Four to five years ago, there was no independent music. In Punjab, pop stars have always been bigger than the actors. But in Mumbai, a singer is mostly recognized based on film music. Today, artists are going independent and people are consuming new music. Films, of course, are a bigger platform, but indie music is becoming popular.

Why is Punjabi music more popular than other regional songs/music?

Punjabi music is indeed more popular internationally than any other regional music of India. Per my observations, Punjabi artists don't let go of their roots. They use conventional music and incorporate it with new elements. For instance, you'll always find the Tumbi element in Punjabi songs. They aren't forgetting their roots but are upgrading their music. That's possibly what gives them the edge.