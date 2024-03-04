Next Article

'Article 370' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Article 370' stays strong over second weekend

By Aikantik Bag 11:59 am Mar 04, 202411:59 am

What's the story Bollywood produces varied content in a calendar year, but there are some genres that become a sure-shot hit at the box office. Thriller is one such genre and the industry has offered a new political thriller titled Article 370. The movie revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and has surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India.

Box office

Aiming for newer records in the domestic arena

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 6.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 50.6 crore in India. The movie received decent reviews from critics and showed great growth over the second weekend. The cast includes Yami Gautam Dhar, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Priya Mani, and Divya Seth. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post