Next Article

BLACKPINK's Lisa attended Taylor Swift's concert in Singapore

'Eras Tour': BLACKPINK's Lisa poses with Taylor Swift

By Aikantik Bag 11:28 am Mar 04, 202411:28 am

What's the story It's Taylor Swift's world and we are just living in it! The world-renowned pop star is on the verge of global domination and enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, BLACKPINK's Lisa attended Swift's concert in Singapore and the duo posed for photographs too. Social media and fans have gone gaga over the unexpected crossover at The Eras Tour concert.

Concert

More about Swift's concert in Singapore

Taking to social media, Lisa penned, "Had such a blast at The Eras Tour! Amazing performance." She also shared a set of photographs from the night. BLACKPINK is one of the best-known K-pop groups in the world and Lisa enjoys a huge fan following for her singing and rapping pursuits. Ardent fans also expressed their wish for a Lisa and Taylor Swift collaboration.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post