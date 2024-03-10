Next Article

Olivia Wilde is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday

Happy birthday, Olivia Wilde: Revisiting her popular films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Mar 10, 202404:10 am

What's the story Actor Olivia Wilde has made a mark for herself in the film and television industries. The actor, who turned 40 years old on Sunday, has played a variety of roles that showed her versatility. But she didn't stop at acting only; she made her directorial debut in 2019 with Booksmart. Meanwhile, on her birthday, let's revisit films that brought fame to her career.

'Conversations with Other Women'

After her film debut in 2005, Wilde was seen in Conversations with Other Women in the same year. She starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Aaron Eckhart, and Nora Zehetner. Helmed by Hans Canosa, the film was written by Gabrielle Zevin. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and was subsequently shown at the 2005 Tokyo International Film Festival.

'Alpha Dog'

Another significant role that Wilde bagged was Angela Holden's in the 2006 crime drama, Alpha Dog. Written and directed by Nick Cassavetes, it is based on the true story of the kidnapping and murder of Nicholas Markowitz in 2000. The vast ensemble cast also featured actors Ben Foster, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Hatosy, Christopher Marquette, Emile Hirsch, Sharon Stone, Anton Yelchin, and Bruce Willis.

'TRON: Legacy'

Wilde was cast as Quorra in Joseph Kosinski's TRON: Legacy. A sequel to 1982's Tron, it was produced by Steven Lisberger who helmed the original movie. It also starred Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, and Garrett Hedlund, among others. The story follows Kevin Flynn (Bridges)'s adult son Sam (Hedlund), who is transported to a virtual reality world after receiving a message from his long-lost father.

'Butter'

Wilde played Brooke's role in Butter, a comedy film directed by Jim Field Smith. Released in October 2012, its screenplay is written by Jason Micallef. Other than Wilde, Butter also featured actors Yara Shahidi, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman, Ty Burrell, Rob Corddry, Alicia Silverstone, and Ashley Greene. Before its theatrical release in 2012, it premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in September 2011.