'Bad Newz' is releasing on July 19

'Bad Newz': Vicky, Triptii, Ammy Virk promise quirky comedy

By Aikantik Bag 05:59 pm Mar 18, 202405:59 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri romantic comedy finally received a title! Yes, the film has been titled Bad Newz and it will also star Ammy Virk. The makers dropped a motion poster on Monday and revealed that it will premiere on July 19. This marks the inaugural collaboration of these three talented actors. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the title has a connection to Johar's earlier venture Good Newwz.

Initially known as Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, the movie Bad Newz has been under production for a considerable period. Johar announced the release date, characterizing it as "the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once-in-a-billion situation awaits a comedy inspired by true events." Dharma Productions labeled the film as a "special delivery" on their official social media account. The movie is helmed by Anand Tiwari. The three leads had teased an announcement in the morning.

