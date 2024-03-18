Next Article

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk are set to star in a romantic comedy

'Good or bad news': Vicky-Triptii-Ammy tease announcement of upcoming romcom

By Aikantik Bag 12:35 pm Mar 18, 2024

What's the story Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri have become household names with their respective works and now they are set to star in a romantic comedy. Reportedly, the movie is titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and is set to release in 2024. On Monday, the duo and Ammy Virk took to social media and teased details about the same with an intriguing video. The clip showcased the stars in a virtual call posing a question to viewers. Let's dive deep!

Announcement

More about the project

In the shared video snippet, Kaushal greeted viewers and made it clear that he was not there to create a Reel on any Punjabi song. Instead, he disclosed that he and his co-stars have some news to divulge. The trio revealed that they had two pieces of news and asked fans to choose between the good news and bad news. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

