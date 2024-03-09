Next Article

'Singham Again' is slated to hit theaters on August 15

'Danger Lanka' is Arjun Kapoor's character name in 'Singham Again'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:26 pm Mar 09, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Singham Again, the hotly-anticipated high-octane drama, has set the town abuzz with its array of character posters. Last month, fans were treated to a sneak peek at Arjun Kapoor, who surprised everyone as the formidable villain. He was seen wielding a blood-stained machete, with his curly hair and thick beard adding to his menacing aura. Now, a recent report suggests that Kapoor's character in Rohit Shetty's directorial is going to be "Danger Lanka."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Among Ajay Devgn's five releases set for 2024—Shaitaan (was released on Friday), Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, Raid 2—the most anticipated is undoubtedly Singham Again- a part of Shetty's celebrated cop universe. This action-packed film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh, along with newcomers Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Kapoor. The film is all set to hit theaters on Independence Day (August 15).

Report

'A lot of thought has gone behind this name'

A source told Bollywood Hungama that the character's name has a significant meaning, and "a lot of thought has gone behind this name, which the audience will know once they see the film." It further added, "Kapoor has given his all to the film and that's evident with his blood-soaked look unveiled by the makers." "Shetty and his team have also designed his part in such a way that Danger Lanka is sure to leave a lasting impression."

Statement

Kapoor expressed gratitude to Shetty for 'believing in his potential'

Following the reveal of his first look, Kapoor expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it!" "I know I've given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases." He also thanked Shetty for believing in him and guiding him throughout the process.

Insights

Meanwhile, know who's playing what in the upcoming movie

In Singham Again, Devgn will reprise his iconic role as DCP Bajirao Singham, a character he portrayed in Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). Joining the cast, Kapoor Khan will play the role of Avni Kamat Singham, Devgn's on-screen wife. Kumar and Singh will reprise their roles as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and ACP Sangram Bhalerao from Sooryavanshi (2021) and Simmba (2018), respectively. The film will clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule in theaters.

Poll

What do you think of Kapoor's character being named Danger Lanka?