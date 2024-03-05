Next Article

Jr NTR's role in 'War 2' revealed!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:02 pm Mar 05, 202404:02 pm

What's the story The excitement surrounding War 2 is reaching new heights. The addition of Jr NTR to the cast has already fueled speculation about his character's arc in the film. While the first War movie (2019) featured a face-off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff—with the latter in a negative role—initial reports suggested that NTR would be the main antagonist in the sequel. However, a recent report indicates that NTR will, in fact, portray an Indian agent.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 marks the sixth film in Aditya Chopra's expansive YRF Spy Universe, which includes an untitled film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. This will be followed by Pathaan 2. The culmination of this cinematic journey is anticipated to be a major face-off between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. Notably, War 2 is currently in production and slated for an Independence Day 2025 release.

Chopra has big plans for NTR's character, stated a Pinkvilla report. An insider shared, "After Khan (Tiger), Roshan (Kabir), and SRK (Pathaan), NTR is the newest Indian agent in the YRF Spy Universe." "His character is unlike any other in the Spy Films made so far and both Chopra and Mukerji are excited to explore a unique dynamic between Roshan and NTR through War 2."

The insider further revealed that Chopra is planning spin-offs for NTR's character. "NTR's character trajectory is not just restricted to War 2, but there will be spin-offs and cameo integrations in the upcoming films." "It's a long-term deal, and the idea is to introduce NTR with a Hindi Film in the best possible way," the source added.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer Ben Jasper, known for his work on projects like The Night Manager, has been brought on board to capture the visual spectacle of War 2. Jasper previously worked with Roshan on the first installment of the franchise. The production reportedly started four months ago in Spain, where a thrilling car chase sequence was filmed. Now, Roshan is set to begin shooting on Thursday (March 7), and NTR's involvement will kick off later, likely in April.