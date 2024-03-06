Next Article

Aryan Khan shares how SRK brings 'sanity' to D'yavol X

By Tanvi Gupta 05:26 pm Mar 06, 202405:26 pm

What's the story Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is all set to make his directorial debut with a web series titled Stardom. Almost two years after the project's announcement, Aryan finally opened up about his venture and his collaboration with his superstar father on his luxury streetwear brand, D'yavol X. He shared insights on working closely with SRK, stating, "People talk about his [Khan's] work ethic, but experiencing it firsthand was exciting."

Context

Why does this story matter?

In recent times, Khan's older children, Aryan and daughter Suhana Khan, have ventured into the entertainment industry. Aryan's directorial six-episode series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, while Suhana made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies last year. Notably, 2023 proved to be an incredible year for SRK too, delivering three blockbuster hits—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. As 2024 unfolds, the stage is set for the Khans to make significant strides.

Statement

'He brings sanity and maturity to the brand': Aryan

In a conversation with GQ Magazine, Aryan was asked about working with his father. "He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier." Aryan explained, "Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy...so he's around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability." He added that their age-agnostic brand benefits from having input from both generations.

Responsibilities

Aryan on balancing directorial debut with fashion brand responsibilities

Further, the starkid discussed the challenges of balancing his directorial debut with the new collection for his clothing brand. "They're both creatively stimulating in different ways," he said. "As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I'm very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to logistics," he added. "On the other hand, as a director, I have to look into every detail, every shot, and every angle."

Insights

Meanwhile, Suhana-SRK's collaboration is on the horizon, too!

While Aryan is set to make waves in 2024, another notable collaboration is catching attention—the father-daughter duo of Khan and Suhana. They are gearing up for their thrilling project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. This action-packed venture will reportedly feature jaw-dropping stunts, orchestrated by co-producer Siddharth Anand. Per the latest updates, Suhana and King Khan are set to commence filming in May.