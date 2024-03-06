Next Article

TEMPEST's Hwarang temporarily halts activities amid clubbing controversy

By Aikantik Bag 04:15 pm Mar 06, 202404:15 pm

What's the story TEMPEST's Hwarang is in a soup due to the clubbing controversy! Yuehua Entertainment revealed that Hwarang will temporarily halt his activities due to personal issues that recently emerged on social media. The controversy started when Hwarang confirmed to a fan that he was spotted at a nightclub during a video call signing event. Although the agency called the video untrue, Hwarang expressed deep regret and promised not to repeat such behavior in the future.

Statement

Agency's statement on the controversy

In an official statement shared via the K-pop group's official channel, Yuehua Entertainment stated that after thorough discussions, it became difficult for Hwarang to continue group activities right now. Consequently, the agency decided to temporarily suspend Hwarang's participation, and TEMPEST will proceed with a six-member lineup. Hwarang is unlikely to join his bandmates for the pre-filming and production of their upcoming album.

Release

TEMPEST's upcoming release in March

As a result, Hwarang will relinquish his role as an MC on MBC M's Show Champion, a position he took on February 21. Hwarang's temporary hiatus has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some questioning the need for an apology for an adult attending a club (he is 22 years old). Meanwhile, TEMPEST, which debuted in March 2022, is scheduled to make a comeback with their fifth mini album TEMPEST Voyage on March 11.

