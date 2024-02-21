'Oti Uttam' releases on March 22

'Oti Uttam': 'Chawl Meye' song is ode to young love

By Aikantik Bag 07:58 pm Feb 21, 202407:58 pm

What's the story National Film Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is gearing up for his first release of 2024 titled Oti Uttam. The upcoming film has been in the buzz for years as it will feature late cinema legend and Matinee Idol Uttam Kumar on the silver screen after nearly four decades. Ahead of its March 22 release, the makers unveiled a new song titled Chawl Meye.

Next Article

Music

More about the song

The romantic ballad has the trademark flavor of music director Saptak Sanai Das and encapsulates the brewing love story between the protagonists, played by Anindya Sengupta and Roshni Bhattacharya. The music video takes us on a heartwarming journey of love around the "City of Joy," Kolkata. The track is penned and crooned by Das, who became a household name with Mukherji's 2022 film X=Prem.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post