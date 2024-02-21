Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pen heartfelt notes on wedding anniversary
Bollywood's beloved couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, is celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Their love-filled posts and public displays of affection have captured the hearts of fans on social media. On this special occasion, Dandekar dropped a romantic photo and penned a heartfelt note for Akhtar, while he also shared a lovely picture.
Couple's heartwarming social media posts
Dandekar posted a dreamy photo with her husband Akhtar on Instagram, and penned, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you... Happy anniversary." Meanwhile, Akhtar shared his love for his wife on Instagram by posting a stunning photo of the two of them together. He wrote, "By your side .. proudly .. always. Happy anniversary love you (sic)."
Look back at their unique wedding ceremony
The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2022, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse in Maharashtra. The couple opted for a non-traditional ceremony, exchanging vows instead of following Marathi or nikah rituals, considering their diverse religious backgrounds and beliefs. The intimate wedding was attended by notable guests like Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.