Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrate second wedding anniversary

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar pen heartfelt notes on wedding anniversary

By Aikantik Bag 07:40 pm Feb 21, 202407:40 pm

What's the story Bollywood's beloved couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, is celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Their love-filled posts and public displays of affection have captured the hearts of fans on social media. On this special occasion, Dandekar dropped a romantic photo and penned a heartfelt note for Akhtar, while he also shared a lovely picture.

Couple's heartwarming social media posts

Dandekar posted a dreamy photo with her husband Akhtar on Instagram, and penned, "6 and 2 just me and you. I love you... Happy anniversary." Meanwhile, Akhtar shared his love for his wife on Instagram by posting a stunning photo of the two of them together. He wrote, "By your side .. proudly .. always. Happy anniversary love you (sic)."

Look back at their unique wedding ceremony

The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2022, at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse in Maharashtra. The couple opted for a non-traditional ceremony, exchanging vows instead of following Marathi or nikah rituals, considering their diverse religious backgrounds and beliefs. The intimate wedding was attended by notable guests like Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.