Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana to begin filming 'King' in May

Feb 26, 2024

What's the story The hype of watching Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan share the screen is real! The duo is currently gearing up for their thrilling project, King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, this action-packed movie promises jaw-dropping stunts, masterminded by co-producer Siddharth Anand. The latest update now indicates that the Khans are set to commence filming in May.

Why does this story matter?

It's no news that in 2023 SRK dominated the box office with blockbuster hits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Simultaneously, it was a big year for his daughter, too, who made a striking OTT debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Now, fans are awaiting their on-screen collaboration in the intriguingly titled film King. SRK is often hailed as the "King of Bollywood," but the story behind the title is yet unexplained. Details about the plot aren't out either.

Khan is doing prep work with international action teams: Report

To ensure top-notch action sequences in King, both SRK and Suhana are working with world-renowned stunt teams, Pinkvilla reported. A source shared: "The training is happening at Mannat (Khan's home in Mumbai) and she (Suhana) is accompanied by her father during certain practice sessions." "Trainers of international repute are coming together to train both of them, as King will explore a slightly raw form of action," the source added.

Ghosh is currently working on the script, casting for 'King'

Since October 2023, director Ghosh has been meticulously crafting the King script with Anand and Khan. A source revealed, "Sujoy has started casting for the ensemble cast as the idea is to take off in May and make it the big ticket outing from SRK in 2025." With an emotionally charged storyline and unexpected twists, King will surely keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

After 'King,' SRK has these projects in the pipeline

After wrapping up King, Khan will dive into filming Pathaan 2﻿ for the YRF Spy Universe in December. He's also been in discussions with Raj & DK and Farah Khan about potential projects. Meanwhile, fans can anticipate the epic showdown between SRK and Salman Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan, slated for a 2026 release. Initially set for a 2025 release, a Bollywood Hungama report suggested that Aditya Chopra opted to rework the script, causing a delay in the film's commencement.