Naveen Polishetty injured in bike accident in America; currently recovering

By Isha Sharma 01:32 pm Mar 28, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Actor Naveen Polishetty, known for films such as Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore, recently suffered injuries from a bike accident in the United States, resulting in a fractured arm. The incident occurred while he was riding his bike in Dallas and lost control, causing it to skid. His team confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, stating that he is currently recuperating from his injuries.

Recovery status

The accident took place a few days ago

A representative from Polishetty's team spoke to HT and said, "Naveen was riding his bike in Dallas in the US when he lost control of it. He tried his best but it skid, resulting in an arm injury. This happened a few days ago but we only just found out about it." "His arm is fractured and he's recuperating in the US right now." Polishetty hasn't yet posted about it on his social media.

Absence from social media

Polishetty's recent social media activity explained

Prior to the accident, Polishetty had addressed his absence from public appearances and social media. He tweeted, "Am not active on social media as upcoming films are all in the scripting stage. Please be patient. Bringing you guys the best quality, new age stories takes time, but will be worth it." His last Instagram post was in October 2023, while his last tweet was on March 11.

Last film

Polishetty's recent and upcoming film projects

Polishetty's latest project was the 2023 romantic comedy film Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, co-starring Anushka Shetty, which received critical acclaim and audience appreciation, particularly for his performance. It is now streaming on Netflix. His next project reportedly is Anaganaga Oka Raju, co-starring Sreeleela and directed by Kalyan Shankar. The film was announced in 2022 but has been delayed and an update on it is yet to be announced.

Career

Polishetty's short but spectacular career

Before venturing into films, Polishetty garnered limelight for his work as a comedian in AIB Honest Indian Wedding, Chinese Bhasad, AIB: The Demonetization Circus, and AIB: Honest Engineering Campus Placements. He made his film debut (leading actor) with Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and has worked on Chhichhore, Jathi Ratnalu, and Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty so far. Interestingly, he played a stand-up comic in MSMP.