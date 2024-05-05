Next Article

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser is out now!

Manoj Bajpayee unleashes vigilante justice in intense 'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser

By Tanvi Gupta 03:39 pm May 05, 202403:39 pm

What's the story The teaser of the much-awaited upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji is finally out! This high-stakes revenge drama features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role, embarking on a dangerous mission. The film also features performances by Suvinder Vicky, Jatin Goswami, Vipin Sharma, and Zoya Hussain. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Bhaiyya Ji is set to hit the screens on May 24, clashing with Barah by Barah.

In a significant milestone, this film marks Bajpayee's 100th on-screen appearance. The team behind Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (available on ZEE5), including director Singh Karki and producer Vinod Bhanushali, reunites with Bajpayee for this gripping revenge drama. Reflecting on their collaboration, Karki previously expressed, "Working with Manoj Sir and Vinod Ji on Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was an enriching experience. What more can I ask for if I get to do another passionate project with them?"

Clocking in over two minutes, the teaser of Bhaiyya Ji sets the tone with a crime scene filled with chaos and individuals carrying dead bodies. A fire in the morgue, where a loved one of Bajpayee's character seems to be, ignites his quest for revenge against those responsible. The preview offers glimpses into gripping action sequences as Bajpayee's character seeks justice with relentless determination.

The online community has been buzzing with anticipation for the movie. One fan exclaimed on X/Twitter, "My favorite actor Manoj sirrr!" Another shared their anticipation, saying, "Bahut dino ke baad kisi movie ke liye itni excitement hai (After a long time, I'm excited about a movie)." However, not all reactions were positive, as one user expressed dissatisfaction with the trailer, stating, "Couldn't even tolerate the trailer...so no to the movie."

In a previous interview, Bajpayee shared his approach to transitioning between diverse roles in films. He explained, "Sometimes, you essay the role of a criminal, sometimes a cop, sometimes someone who works with Intelligence, sometimes a rich man from Gulmohar. It becomes a process. You finish one thing and you are onto the next." He emphasized that each character is equally demanding and often the director is as well.