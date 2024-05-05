Next Article

What's the story The Malayalam comedy-drama, Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas entered theaters with high anticipation but unfortunately, it hasn't been sailing smoothly. Released on Friday, it has earned just over ₹2cr within the first two days. The film's earnings on the first day were ₹1.35cr, but experienced a decline on the second day, earning only ₹75 lakh. This brings the total to ₹2.02cr, as reported by Sacnilk.

Thomas is a renowned figure in the Malayalam film industry, known for delivering box office hits. His past successful endeavors include Neelavelicham in 2023 where he portrayed Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, and his 2018 film which amassed ₹200cr and was much loved by the audience. However, the lukewarm opening of Nadikar in theaters has raised doubts about its future prospects, particularly in the upcoming week.

Nadikar maintained an 18.00% Malayalam occupancy on Saturday, with notable spikes during night shows at 26.71%. As it approaches the end of its first weekend, the film's performance remains uncertain. Centered around David Padikkal, an actor's rise to superstardom in the Malayalam film industry, Nadikar's narrative draws audiences with its tale of fame and fortune. Audiences have shared mixed sentiments on X/Twitter, with one user expressing, "Decent first half, followed by highly disappointed second half&horrible climax. Tovino performance superb, (sic)."

'Nadikar' features a stellar cast and crew

Nadikar boasts a star-studded cast including Divya Pillai, Soubin Shahir, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, and Bhavana. The screenplay was penned by Suvin S Somasekharan. The film was produced by Godspeed Cinema and Mythri Movie Makers. It was shot across 30 different locations including Kochi, Munnar, Hyderabad, Dubai, and Kashmir. It is Thomas's second release of 2024 after Anweshippin Kandethum.