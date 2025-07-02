Page Loader
Trump says US-India deal with 'much less tariffs' coming soon

By Snehil Singh
Jul 02, 2025
09:08 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has expressed optimism about an impending trade deal with India. Speaking to reporters, he said the agreement would involve "much less tariffs" and allow both countries to compete better. "I think we are going to have a deal with India," Trump said, adding that it would be "a different kind of a deal."

Trade negotiations

India-US negotiating bilateral trade agreement ahead of July 9 deadline

India and the United States are currently negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with a critical July 9 deadline. This comes after a 90-day suspension of tariff escalations. India has taken a tougher stance on agricultural issues during these high-stakes trade talks, government sources confirmed. The Indian delegation, headed by Chief Negotiator and Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, has extended its stay in Washington to finalize an interim agreement before the deadline.

Tariff threat

Negotiations extend as countries seek to avoid tariff reimposition

The extension of these negotiations comes as both countries face the possible reimposition of suspended 26% reciprocal tariffs. These tariffs were first imposed on April 2 and were paused for 90 days. Without a new agreement, they are likely to resume automatically. "Failure in these negotiations will trigger the immediate reinstatement of the 26% tariff structure," a senior official told ANI.

Agricultural negotiations

India's sensitive farming landscape

India's tough stance on agriculture is due to its politically sensitive farming landscape, which is populated by small-scale subsistence farmers. The country has never opened its dairy sector to foreign companies under any previous free trade agreement, and it appears unwilling to do so now under US pressure. Meanwhile, the US is seeking lower duties on agricultural products such as apples, tree nuts, and genetically modified crops.

Trade demands

India's demands from the negotiations

While the US is pushing for lower duties on its agricultural exports, India is demanding preferential access for its labor-intensive exports. These include textiles and garments, gems and jewelry, and leather products, as well as agricultural goods like shrimp, oilseeds, grapes, and bananas. The long-term goal of these negotiations is to more than double bilateral trade from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.