Next Article

Kannada actor Yash's 'Toxic' will go on floors soon

Yash's next film 'Toxic' to go on floors 'very soon'

By Isha Sharma 03:17 pm Mar 29, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Kannada actor Yash, who garnered nationwide acclaim for his performance in the KGF franchise, is now preparing to kickstart his next project titled Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film is on the verge of entering its production phase, as specified by media reports circulating online, allegedly from the film's set. Reportedly, Yash has been overseeing all creative aspects of the forthcoming film.

Film unveiling

'Toxic' announcement sparked anticipation among fans

The announcement of Toxic happened in early December, creating a surge of excitement among his fans. Early rumors suggest that the film's plot may center around a drug trade across various coastal regions of India. However, further details about the project are still being kept under wraps. The film is a joint venture between Venkat K Narayana and Yash's production houses - KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively.

Casting rumors

Speculations surrounding 'Toxic' cast members

There are widespread speculations that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salaar﻿'s star Shruti Haasan may be cast in key roles in Toxic. However, a few days ago, the makers released a statement that said, "There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We request everyone to wait for the official announcements." Thus, it remains to be seen which other actors will join Toxic.

Statement by Kapoor Khan

Did Kapoor Khan speak too soon?

Earlier, while interacting with her fans virtually, Kapoor Khan had said, "Now, like I said, I might be doing a very big South film." "It's like, all pan-India so I don't know where I'll be shooting, but I'm excited for all my fans to know that it's going to be the first time that I will be doing this." The film, marking Yash's first venture post KGF: Chapter 2, will be released on April 10, 2025.

Careers

Meanwhile, take a look at Yash and Mohandas's careers

In addition to the KGF films, Yash is known for Lucky, Jaan, Chandra, Rocky, Googly, and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, among others. Meanwhile, Mohandas has helmed movies like Liar's Dice (2014) and Moothon (2019). As an actor, she has been a part of movies such as Poi, Ullam, Akale, and Krishna Gopalakrishna, among others. As we await Toxic, KGF 1 can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and its sequel on Amazon Prime Video.