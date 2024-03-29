Next Article

Archana admits to 'faking laughter' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Mar 29, 2024

What's the story Renowned Indian actor Archana Puran Singh recently confessed to having "forced laughter" during her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show. She expressed concerns about her authenticity, revealing that she often found herself laughing at jokes that didn't amuse her. Despite these reservations, the actor is eagerly anticipating her new comedy venture alongside Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, titled The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on Netflix.

Upcoming show

Singh enthusiastic about her new comedy venture

Singh, a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show, expressed her excitement for her role in the upcoming comedy show The Great Indian Kapil Show. She described it as the "best job in the world," stating, "I am laughing all the way to the bank. I am having the best time...to watch one episode, one show, people crave to catch the event...and I am there watching it like a guest, every time." She sees this opportunity as a great privilege.

Addressing criticism

Addressing criticism over forced laughter

During a recent media interaction, she addressed criticism about her tendency to laugh at subpar jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show. She clarified that this no longer happens and explained that in the past if a joke didn't hit its mark, producers would use her laughter as a filler. This strategy backfired and led to criticism directed toward her, which she has since taken steps to rectify.

Evolution of laughter

Singh's laughter now serves as constructive feedback

She also detailed how her laughter has evolved over time and now serves as constructive feedback for the show. Singh emphasized that she only laughs when she genuinely finds a joke amusing. The actor also revealed editors have stopped inserting her laughter during weak jokes in post-production.

About the show

Everything to know about 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

Sharma has returned with his Comedy Nights with Kapil family for Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. It marks the reunion between Sharma and Grover after their spat. The weekly episodic show will also feature other comedian-actors including Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. Premiering on Saturday, the show will witness some of the biggest Indian showbiz celebrities arriving as guests.