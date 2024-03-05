Next Article

What's the story A recent viral video captured South Korean actor Han So-hee, known for her role in My Name, yelling at someone during an event in Paris. The incident unfolded on Thursday at the 20th-anniversary party of the French luxury brand Boucheron, where Han serves as a global ambassador. Her agency, 9ato Entertainment, addressed the incident on Tuesday, providing clarification on the circumstances surrounding Han's outburst.

Viral video

Here's what exactly happened

After the event, a video surfaced showing Han shouting, "Please be quiet," as she posed for pictures. The video captured her displeasure with the noise from a specific individual in the crowd. Following her momentary outburst, she quickly regained her composure and continued to take pictures at the event. As soon as this video landed on the internet, many defended her, noting her generally polite demeanor.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video

Reactions

'Is she drunk?': Netizens accused actor of 'bad attitude'

Han couldn't evade the harsh criticism from netizens though, who condemned her actions, accusing the actor of displaying a "bad attitude." Social media users also observed that the actor appeared to be drunk at the party, suggesting that her impulsive reaction was influenced by the situation unfolding around her. Meanwhile, another video showed a different side of Han as she danced and swayed to the beats.

Official statement

Agency explained the context of the viral video

In an official statement, Han's agency explained that a large crowd was present at the event, causing safety concerns for everyone involved. Staff members were reportedly yelling at attendees to be cautious to prevent any accidents. "The clip was cut to only show Han shouting [in the situation where everyone was yelling] and was uploaded," it said, adding, "She did not yell at a specific individual, and she is not the kind of person to do so."

Projects

Meanwhile, look at Han's recent projects

Han gained fame for her roles in K-dramas like The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and last year's release Gyeongseong Creature﻿. She also appeared in BTS Jungkook's music video for SEVEN. She is currently preparing for the second season of Gyeongseong Creature, scheduled to hit Netflix later this year. Meanwhile, Han's popularity knows no bounds, as Japanese fans have voted her one of the most beautiful Korean actors in their 20s.