By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Mar 08, 202402:10 am

What's the story Cinephiles, brace yourselves for another thrilling week of OTT releases! Embark on the adventures of Damsel or immerse yourself in romance with the K-drama Queen of Tears. For those craving sensational content, Showtime awaits! Meanwhile, this week, anticipate the digital release of theatrical delights such as Merry Christmas, Lal Salaam, and Hanu-Man. Check out our OTT weekend watchlist for an immersive cinematic experience.

#1

'Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda,' 'Supersex'

Initiating the list is Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda—a Netflix comedy special that brings together the world's best genderqueer comedians. Hosted by Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, it premiered on Wednesday. Following suit is Supersex—another Netflix entry—offering a biographical glimpse into the life of Rocco Siffredi, the renowned Italian pornographic film actor. This drama charts his journey from a simple man to becoming an industry titan.

#2

'Showtime'

Hotly-anticipated Showtime is set to make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar this Friday. Set against the glamorous and competitive backdrop of Bollywood, the series features a star-studded cast including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah, with Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The web series is created by Sumit Roy and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

#3

'Damsel'

While fans eagerly anticipate the final season of Stranger Things, there's no need to wait for a Millie Bobby Brown fix. Catch her in Damsel—premiering this Friday on Netflix. The movie revolves around a young woman who agrees to marry a charming prince—only to realize it's a trap. Trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits to survive.

#4

'Maharani' Season 3

As accusations of misgovernance swirl around the ruling party, the spotlight turns to CM Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi). Will she reverse the tide? To know catch Season 3 of the political drama, Maharani on SonyLIV. Partly inspired by events in 1990s Bihar, where Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his homemaker wife Rabri Devi as his successor, this series co-features Sohum Shah and Amit Sial.

#5

'Queen of Tears'

Kim Soo-hyun—renowned for his role in It's Okay to Not Be Okay—returns to screens in the highly-anticipated K-drama, Queen of Tears, premiering on Netflix on Saturday. Crafted by Park Ji-eun, the series will unfold a romantic odyssey, chronicling the journey of Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won) and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim) as they navigate the tumultuous waters of a marital crisis.