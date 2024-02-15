'Poacher' premieres on February 23

'Poacher' trailer: Richie Mehta delves into India's ivory poaching ring

By Aikantik Bag 02:32 pm Feb 15, 202402:32 pm

What's the story Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer for its much-anticipated crime series, Poacher, set to debut on February 23. The gripping eight-episode drama is the brainchild of Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta and boasts a stellar cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Produced by QC Entertainment, the company behind hits like Get Out and BlacKkKlansman, Poacher delves into the dark world of India's largest ivory poaching ring, with Alia Bhatt serving as executive producer.

Next Article

OTT release

Themes and Bhatt's take on the series

The Poacher trailer offers a chilling peek into the brutal reality of elephant poaching and the daunting challenges faced by those striving to protect these magnificent animals. Tackling themes of justice, environmental conservation, and human greed, the series aims to spark crucial discussions about wildlife preservation. Speaking about the series, Bhatt stated, "Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade."

Twitter Post

Twitter Post