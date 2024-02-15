Bandla Ganesh has a month's time to appear before the High Court

Here's why Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh was sentenced to jail

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:11 pm Feb 15, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Congress politician, actor, and film producer Bandla Ganesh has reportedly been handed a one-year prison sentence by the second additional magistrate's court in Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. This sentence was in relation to a check bounce case. Ganesh has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 95 lakh. He has one month to appeal the decision in a higher court.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

A popular name in the Telugu film industry, Ganesh is known for his work as a character artist. Inspired by Pawan Kalyan's performance in the 1988 film Suswagatham, Ganesh made his acting debut as a comedian. Over time, he also became a producer and backed renowned films including Kalyan's 2012 movie Gabbar Singh and Allu Arjun's 2013 film Iddarammayilatho. Lately, more than his filmy background, he has been in the news over his legal troubles.

About the case

What's the check bounce case

In 2019, Ganesh borrowed Rs. 95 lakh from one Jetti Venkateswarulu for film-making investments. He, later, issued a check for the same amount under Parameswara Art Productions's name for repayment. However, the check bounced due to lack of funds, prompting Venkateswarulu to file a case against Ganesh. The legal case then went on to the second additional magistrate's court before its ruling was passed on Wednesday.

His cryptic reaction

Ganesh's cryptic social media post after the verdict

Although Ganesh has not publicly commented on the verdict, he posted a cryptic message on social media wishing his followers a good morning. He also shared an image that read: "The truth is always the last place you look." Fans were left puzzled and surprised by his tweet, with some questioning if he was still free or if he had access to a phone in jail. To note, he was not immediately arrested and was given one month to appeal.

Past legal troubles

Ganesh's previous brushes with legal cases

This isn't Ganesh's first encounter with legal troubles. In 2017, the Erramanzil court sentenced him to six months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 15.86 lakh in another check bounce case. Writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi filed the case, claiming that Ganesh had given him a check for writing Jr. NTR's film Temper, which also bounced due to insufficient funds.