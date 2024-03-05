Next Article

'Murder Mubarak' trailer: Sara-Karisma-Vijay become suspects in whodunit thriller

By Aikantik Bag 05:01 pm Mar 05, 2024

What's the story The much-awaited trailer for Homi Adajania's latest mystery thriller, Murder Mubarak, has finally dropped, promising a hilarious whodunit filled with twists and turns. Set to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix on March 15, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar.

Details

Plotline and crew of the film

In Murder Mubarak, we follow ACP Bhavani Singh, portrayed by the talented Tripathi, as he delves into a perplexing murder case at the prestigious Royal Delhi Club. The trailer sets a straightforward yet intriguing premise: every club member is a potential suspect. With its dark humor and eccentric characters, the film evokes the charm of an Agatha Christie adaptation. The Netflix film is penned by Gazal Dhaliwal and Suprotim Sengupta. The project is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films banner.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post