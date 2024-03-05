Next Article

'Madgaon Express' trailer: Pratik, Divyenndu, Avinash promise comedy explosion

By Aikantik Bag 04:06 pm Mar 05, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Passengers! Madgaon Express is arriving soon. Yes, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment is here with their next entertainer. On Tuesday, they unveiled the trailer for the comedy-drama Madgaon Express and it promises a laughter riot of a different order. The Kunal Kemmu directorial stars the dynamic trio—Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The movie is slated for March 22 release.

Trailer

Storyline and cast of the film

The movie revolves around three friends who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely haywire. With three stellar actors, the trailer gives a sneak peek into a comedy of chaos. The ensemble cast also includes Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, among others. Fans are excited as film on travel plus Goa backed by Excel Entertainment is the finest combination ever!

