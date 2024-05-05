Next Article

Dhanush's action thriller 'Raayan' set for June premiere

Dhanush's 'Raayan' targets Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2's June slot: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm May 05, 202402:25 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated action thriller, Raayan, written and directed by Dhanush, is set to make its theatrical debut on June 13, reported Pinkvilla. The film has been a hot topic since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of its first song. However, no official confirmation regarding the song's release has been made yet. The decision to premiere Raayan on this date follows the alleged postponement of Kamal Haasan's political thriller, Indian 2.

Schedule shift

'Indian 2' postponement clears path for 'Raayan' premiere

The initial release date of Haasan's political thriller, Indian 2, was rumored to coincide with that of Raayan. However, it has now been reportedly pushed back to July for undisclosed reasons. This rescheduling allows Dhanush's film to debut without significant competition. Meanwhile, Raayan boasts a star-studded cast including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and Saravanan.

Cast & Crew

'Raayan' marks the second directorial venture for Dhanush

For those unaware, this is Dhanush's second directorial venture following his critically acclaimed 2017 film Pa Paandi. Speculation suggests that Nithya Menen will also appear in a special role in the film. If true, it will mark her reunion with Dhanush after their 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam. The project is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner with music composed by AR Rahman.

Tentative release

Meanwhile, 'Indian 2's tentative release date is also here!

Post-production delays have led to speculations that the release of the movie may be pushed to July 18. This will ensure a smooth theatrical run for Haasan's Telugu movie, Kalki 2898 AD, set to release on June 27. However, an official confirmation is still pending. The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Haasan and director Shankar Shanmugam after they collaborated on Indian (1996). Indian 2 features Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Samuthirakani.