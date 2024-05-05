Next Article

'The Fall Guy': Director reveals strategy for surprise cameo

'Fall Guy': David Leitch dishes on Hollywood star's surprise cameo

By Tanvi Gupta 02:19 pm May 05, 202402:19 pm

What's the story The Hollywood action comedy, The Fall Guy, made its debut in theaters on Friday, kicking off the summer season. Headlined by Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the film had a lukewarm reception at the global box office. However, it garnered attention for its major ending cameo featuring (spoiler alert) Jason Momoa. Now, director David Leitch has offered insights into Momoa's brief yet impactful appearance in the film to Business Insider.

Context

Why does this story matter?

A star-studded extravaganza featuring Hannah Waddingham, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, audiences are treated to two hours of cinematic brilliance. However, director Leitch saves a surprise for the movie's climax, introducing none other than Momoa. Set against the backdrop of the making of a high-budget sci-fi film titled Metalstorm, with Taylor-Johnson's character Tom Ryder in the lead, the plot takes a dramatic turn when Gosling's stuntman character, Colt Seavers, uncovers Ryder's dark secrets.

Persuasion tactics

'He flew in and out on the same day': Leitch

Leitch and Momoa have been friends since working together on the 2011 remake of Conan the Barbarian. Using this rapport, Leitch asked the Aquaman star if he could allot a day for a cameo in his film. Without hesitation "He flew in and out on the same day...showed up, and we put him in the cowboy costume, and there are explosions going on around him...he came up to me and said, 'Only you, Leitch, would've me do this,'" said Leitch.

Signature style

Leitch's long tradition of incorporating star cameos

Leitch is known for featuring unforgettable guest appearances by A-list stars in his films. One of his most notable cameos was Brad Pitt's brief role in Deadpool 2, where he portrayed The Vanisher for a mere 3 seconds. Pitt later played a significant role in Leitch's Bullet Train, which grossed $239M. Bullet Train also featured guest appearances from Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Ryan Reynolds.