'See' S02: Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista ready for epic duel

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 01:14 pm

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer of See season two. Dave Bautista joins the cast as Edo Voss, estranged brother of Baba Voss (Jason Momoa). This season will see Edo finally meeting Baba, who's a warrior of the Alkenny tribe, but things between them won't be pleasant. See, set in the "brutal and primitive" world, has also been renewed for a third season.

Trailer

'The sight will return,' but at a great price

The trailer starts with the glimpse of Baba, a "fearless warrior in a world without sight," meditating in the middle of a forest. We are about to witness his struggle to reunite with his daughter, Haniwa. And, Edo will make all possible efforts to make that reunion unfavorable. The trailer claims that "the sight will return" to all, but at a great price.

War

Who will win the war of sight, Baba or Edo?

Edo Voss will make sure to bring worst to his brother

See takes us to a post-apocalyptic future where everyone has lost their sight. Some are born with the ability to see, raising the hope of others to achieve the same. Baba's Kingdom of Paya and Edo's Trivantian Republic will spark a war, as they try to get the "gift of vision." Edo's soldiers will "fight to enslave," whereas, Baba's soldiers will "fight for freedom."

Makers

Some new and some old faces join future of 'See'

Alfre Woodard as Paris, foster mother to Baba, will continue to guide the future. Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Eden Epstein, Olivia Cheng, Tamara Tunie, and David Hewlett join the cast. Steve Knight is the creator, writer, and executive producer. Besides him, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, and Jonathan Tropper are also the producers, along with Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Release

'See' season two gets August 27 premiere; season three renewed

'See' season three renewed before the premiere of second season

Will Baba lose the war started against Edo? Because, in the trailer, he's seen held captive by his not-so-benevolent brother. The nearly 3-minute-long video beautifully includes The Rolling Stones' song Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. Momoa has already finished See season three filming, but before that, catch him in the second season on August 27, 2021, on Apple TV+.