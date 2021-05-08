Dave Bautista reveals why he chose 'Army of the Dead'

Former WWE superstar and actor Dave Bautista recently revealed why he chose Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead over a reunion with James Gunn on The Suicide Squad.

Calling it a "smart decision," Bautista said working on both movies was impossible due to the conflicting dates, hence he had to work with only one.

But, why did he choose Snyder over Gunn?

I've wanted to work with Snyder for years, says Bautista

The action star told Digital Spy that he was excited to work with Snyder, the moment he was approached for the main character in the upcoming Netflix movie.

"I got Army of the Dead, which was not only a lead role for me, but also I really wanted to work with Zack Snyder. I've been wanting to work with him for years," he shared.

Not choosing 'The Suicide Squad' broke his heart

Describing how difficult it was to turn down The Suicide Squad, he revealed, "I had to call James, and tell him, 'It breaks my heart, because as a friend, I want to be there with you, but professionally, this is the smart decision for me.'"

I got paid a lot more money, Bautista joked

He concluded, "I had The Suicide Squad where I got to work with my boy again, even though it's a smaller role."

"And then I had Army of the Dead on which I get to work with Zack, I get to build a relationship with Netflix, I get a lead role in a great film - and I get paid a lot more money."

What is 'Army of the Dead' all about?

To note, Snyder has returned to the zombie genre again after his directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead (2004).

The story revolves around a group of mercenaries who carry out a heist at a Las Vegas casino following a zombie outbreak.

However, there's a catch. The US government will nuke the city in 32 hours.

The highly-anticipated movie will hit Netflix on May 21.

All you need to know about 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad, meanwhile, will see a group of bad guys headlining the film.

The supervillains will take on dangerous missions for the US government.

Although the plot details have been kept under wraps, we know it will be similar to a '70s war movie.

The cast includes Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis.

It will release on August 6.

'The Suicide Squad' director reveals his favorite Bollywood movie

On a unrelated note, Gunn has recently revealed his favorite Bollywood movie.

Here's a clue: It has superstar Aamir Khan and it's considered a classic.

This happened when he had an interaction with a fan on Twitter, and he was asked, "Do you see any Indian movies, sir?"

The Guardians of the Galaxy director was quick to respond, "Many. Lagaan is probably my favorite."