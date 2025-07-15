Presenting the best bowling figures in Day-Night Test matches

In a historic Day-Night Test match, Mitchell Starc led Australia to a crushing 176-run victory over West Indies in the third Test in Kingston. Starc, playing his 100th Test match, took six wickets for just nine runs in the fourth innings as WI were bundled out for the second-lowest all-out total in Test history (27/10). On this note, let's look at the best bowling figures in Day-Night Tests.

#4 Pat Cummins - 6/23 vs Sri Lanka 2019 Australian speedster Pat Cummins delivered a stellar performance against Sri Lanka during the pink-ball Test at the Gabba in 2019. He decimated the Sri Lankan batting order in the third innings, claiming 6/23 from 15 overs. Cummins trapped each of the top-five batters, restricting SL to a total of just 144/10. Australia later won the match by an innings and 40 runs, with Cummins being named Player of the Match for his impressive match haul of 10 wickets.

#3 Mitchell Starc - 6/9 vs West Indies, 2025 Starc's incredible performance in the aforementioned Day-Night Test ranks third on this list. His sensational spell included the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history, coming within his first 15 balls. He struck with his very first delivery before taking two more wickets in the first over. He eventually returned with 6/9 from 7.3 overs, surpassing his previous-best figures of 6/48. Scott Boland also claimed a hat-trick as WI were bowled out for just 27 runs while chasing 204.

#2 Shamar Joseph - 7/68 vs Australia, 2024 Shamar Joseph produced a stunning bowling display during the Day-Night Gabba Test match against Australia last year. Chasing 216 in the fourth innings, Australia were comfortably placed at 113/2 before Joseph tormented them. The pace merchant bowled with hostility as his 7/68 in 12 overs sealed a historic eight-run win for WI. Despite suffering from a toe injury, Joseph bowled brilliantly and was named the Player of the Match.