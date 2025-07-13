Gill has now become the highest scorer for India in a Test series in England (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Gill breaks this Test record of Dravid in England: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 10:54 pm Jul 13, 202510:54 pm

What's the story

Shubman Gill has etched his name in the history books of Test cricket for India. Gill has now become the highest scorer for India in a Test series in England. As per Cricbuzz, Gill went past Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs in 2002. He attained the record with his 2nd run on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Lord's.