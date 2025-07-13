Gill breaks this Test record of Dravid in England: Details
What's the story
Shubman Gill has etched his name in the history books of Test cricket for India. Gill has now become the highest scorer for India in a Test series in England. As per Cricbuzz, Gill went past Rahul Dravid's tally of 602 runs in 2002. He attained the record with his 2nd run on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Lord's.
Runs
Gill goes past legend Dravid
As mentioned, Gill surpassed Dravid to become the highest scorer for India in a Test series on English soil. Most runs for India in a Test series in England: 607 - Shubman Gill in 2025 602 - Rahul Dravid in 2002 593 - Virat Kohli in 2018 542 - Sunil Gavaskar in 1979 461 - Rahul Dravid in 2011
Information
Gill scores 6 runs in chase of 193
Gill arrived to the middle with India at 41/2. He looked nervous in his nine-ball stay at the crease. He perished for 6 runs off 9 balls, hitting 1 fours. Brydon Carse dismissed Gill LBW and left India reeling at 53/3 after 15 overs.
Do you know?
Gill's performance in the ongoing series
Gill started the series with scores worth 147 and 8 at Headingley, Leeds. This was followed by knock of 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. However, Gill fell cheaply across both innings at Lord's, scoring 16 and 6.