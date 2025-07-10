Portrait of Sachin Tendulkar unveiled at Lord's Long Room

In a touching tribute to legend Sachin Tendulkar , a stunning portrait of the Master Blaster has been unveiled at the Lord's Long Room. Notably, the Long Room at the Home of Cricket is the nucleus the Lord's Pavilion, where cricket royalty is immortalized on canvas. The unveiling came ahead of the 3rd Test between hosts England and India at the historic venue.

Bell ringing Bell ringing ceremony To start the proceedings, Tendulkar rang the iconic bell at the Bowlers' Bar of Lord's Pavilion. The tradition, started in 2007, honors players who have made a significant impact on cricket. Other Indian greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have rung it before him. Now, Tendulkar's name will also be added to that elite list of cricketers.

Portrait unveiling Legacy that will last forever Sachin Tendulkar, known as the Master Blaster, is the highest run-scorer in international cricket to date. He amassed over 34,000 runs and 100 centuries across formats. He leads the run tally in both Test and ODI cricket. Although Tendulkar never scored a century at Lord's, his global legacy remains unmatched. As per ESPNcricinfo, he amassed 195 runs from five Tests at 21.66 on this ground.