These Indian captains clocked double-centuries in overseas Test matches 

Shubman Gill has rewritten the record books by playing a stunning 269-run knock in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The innings marked the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli's 254 runs against South Africa in 2019. Meanwhile, Gill also became just the second Indian skipper to hammer a double-hundred in an overseas Test. Here is the list.

#1 269 - Shubman Gill in Birmingham, 2025 Gill's aforementioned double-century came in tough conditions as India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. His innings of 269 runs off 387 balls helped India post a mammoth total of 587/10 in their first innings. The skipper was well supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Gill also became the first Asian captain to score a double-hundred in a Test match in England.

Do you know? Third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill's 269 is now the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests (home of opposition). His knock is only behind Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid's 270 in Rawalpindi during India's tour of Pakistan in 2004. Overall, the Indian skipper now owns the 7th-highest score by an Indian batter in Test cricket.