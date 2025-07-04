These Indian captains clocked double-centuries in overseas Test matches
Shubman Gill has rewritten the record books by playing a stunning 269-run knock in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The innings marked the highest individual score by an Indian captain in Test cricket, surpassing Virat Kohli's 254 runs against South Africa in 2019. Meanwhile, Gill also became just the second Indian skipper to hammer a double-hundred in an overseas Test. Here is the list.
#1
269 - Shubman Gill in Birmingham, 2025
Gill's aforementioned double-century came in tough conditions as India were reduced to 211/5 on Day 1. His innings of 269 runs off 387 balls helped India post a mammoth total of 587/10 in their first innings. The skipper was well supported by Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Ravindra Jadeja (89). Gill also became the first Asian captain to score a double-hundred in a Test match in England.
Do you know?
Third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill's 269 is now the third-highest score by an Indian batter in away Tests (home of opposition). His knock is only behind Virender Sehwag's 309 in Multan and Rahul Dravid's 270 in Rawalpindi during India's tour of Pakistan in 2004. Overall, the Indian skipper now owns the 7th-highest score by an Indian batter in Test cricket.
#2
200 - Virat Kohli in North Sound, 2016
Kohli was the first batter on this list as his maiden Test double-hundred came in July 2016, against West Indies in North Sound. The number-four batter operated with precision in the first innings and made 200 off just 283 balls (24 fours). His efforts meant India declared at 566/8d and later recorded an innings win. Kohli later went on to score seven Test double-tons, each as skipper.