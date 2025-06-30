How has Harry Brook fared at Edgbaston in Tests? Stats
What's the story
England cricket team batter, Harry Brook, will be aiming to be amongst the runs in the 2nd Test versus India to start from July 2 onward at Edgbaston. Brook scored 99 and 0 in the first Test held at Headingley, Leeds. The middle order batter will be out to express himself and show his value. We decode his stats at Edgbaston.
Do you know?
Brook averages 26.66 at Edgbaston
As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook has played 2 matches at Edgbaston. In three innings, the batter has scored 80 runs at 26.66. His best score is 46. Notably, he owns a strike rate of 86.95.
Numbers
A look at Brook's Test numbers
Overall, Brook owns 2,438 runs from 26 matches (43 innings) at a prolific average of 58.04. In addition to 8 tons, he has hit 12 fifties. His strike rate is 88.84. On home soil, Brook has smashed 918 runs at 39.91 with the help of one ton and 8 fifties. Meanwhile, Brook tallies 99 runs against India. This is his maiden series against India.