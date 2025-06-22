Rain likely to hamper Day 3 of Headingley Test: Details 

As the first Test of the England vs India series enters its third day, all eyes are on the weather conditions at Headingley. AccuWeather.com has predicted a 65% chance of rain on Sunday, with intermittent showers expected between 2:00pm and 4:00pm local time. The second day's play was interrupted for nearly an hour due to rain, and a similar situation could arise again today.

Weather outlook How many overs will be lost? Despite the rain forecast, it is expected that no more than two hours of play will be lost. The day is likely to start off cloudy and breezy but dry enough for a timely start. From 11:00am to 4:00pm the chances of rain are relatively low, providing a possible window for uninterrupted cricket action.

Forecast details Conditions expected to worsen after 4pm The weather at Headingley Stadium is expected to worsen after 4:00pm with rain and even thunderstorms likely in the early evening. Humidity levels are expected to hover around 60%, while wind will blow from the WSW direction at a speed of 22km/h and gusts reaching up to 56km/h. These conditions could potentially disrupt Day 3 of the Leeds Test match.