Shadman Islam records his maiden Test fifty vs SL: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh have taken a strong position in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The team reached a score of 177/3 at stumps on Day 4, thanks to a brilliant 76 from opener Shadman Islam.
The southpaw played a brilliant knock amid challenging conditions and took his team's lead past 250 runs.
Shadman, however, missed out on his third Test hundred. Here we decode his stats.
Knock
A crucial knock from Shadman
Responding to SL's first innings score of 485/10, Anamul Haque (4) and Mominul Haque (14) cheaply.
Shadman found a potent partner in Najmul Hossain Shanto as the duo added 68 runs.
The opener was the aggressor in the partnership as he played some glorious shots.
He eventually fell to Milan Priyanath Rathnayake in the final hour of the play.
Stats
Here are the key stats
Shadman's 76 off 126 balls was laced with seven fours.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the southpaw has now raced to 1,149 runs across 23 Tests at 27.35 (50s: 6).
Both his hundreds have come against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Shadman is playing his maiden Test against Sri Lanka.
This was his 35th fifty in First-Class cricket as the tally also includes 14 hundreds.
Match details
Summary of the game
Bangladesh had posted a total of 495 in their first innings, with Mushfiqur Rahim (163), Najmul Hossain Shanto (148), and Liton Das (90) contributing significantly.
In reply, Sri Lanka managed to score 485/10 in their first innings thanks to Nayeem Hasan's fifer.
Pathum Nissanka (185), Dinesh Chandimal (54), and Kamindu Mendis (87) recorded 50-plus scores.
As the Tigers ended Day 4 at 177/3, their overall lead has reached 187 runs.