Shadman Islam records his maiden Test fifty vs SL: Stats 

Bangladesh have taken a strong position in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

The team reached a score of 177/3 at stumps on Day 4, thanks to a brilliant 76 from opener Shadman Islam.

The southpaw played a brilliant knock amid challenging conditions and took his team's lead past 250 runs.

Shadman, however, missed out on his third Test hundred. Here we decode his stats.