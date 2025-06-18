Hampshire sign Indian batter Tilak Varma for County Championship
What's the story
Hampshire County Cricket Club has announced the signing of Indian batting sensation Tilak Varma.
The young cricketer from Hyderabad will play four matches for Hampshire in the ongoing County Championship. His first assignment will be an away game against Essex.
Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, expressed his excitement over Varma's arrival and potential contribution to the team this summer.
Twitter Post
Here's the official announcement
🇮🇳 Young Indian star Tilak Varma joins Hampshire four @countychamp matches ✍️— Hampshire Hawks (@hantscricket) June 18, 2025
The @mipaltan batter is set to make his Rose and Crown debut in this weekend's match against Essex 🙌
📰 Full story ⤵️
Cricket journey
Varma's exploits in international cricket
Though Varma is yet to make his Test debut, he has already represented India in four ODIs and 25 T20Is.
In the shortest format, the batter has smashed 749 runs at an average of 49.93. He boasts a strike rate of 155.07. His tally includes 2 tons and 3 half-centuries.
Varma also owns a half-century in ODI cricket.
Information
A look at his FC stats
Varma made his First-Class debut in December 2018. In 18 FC games, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,204 runs at an average of 50.16. His tally includes 5 tons and 4 half-centuries.
Tons
Successive tons in T20 cricket
In November last year, Varma became the first batter to score three consecutive T20 centuries.
He attained the feat with a 67-ball 151 for Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Earlier that month, Varma scored back-to-back centuries for India in the third and fourth T20Is against South Africa earlier this month.
He became only the second Indian after Sanju Samson to score two consecutive T20I centuries.