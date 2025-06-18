What's the story

England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley.

Ollie Pope has been retained at number three, while Jacob Bethell misses out.

The decision follows comments from skipper Ben Stokes that were initially interpreted as suggesting Bethell's immediate return, though he later clarified that his remarks were misunderstood.

Despite Pope's selection, Bethell is someone who is highly regarded across formats by England.

