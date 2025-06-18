Headingley Test: England announce playing XI, Jacob Bethell misses out
What's the story
England have announced their playing XI for the first Test against India at Headingley.
Ollie Pope has been retained at number three, while Jacob Bethell misses out.
The decision follows comments from skipper Ben Stokes that were initially interpreted as suggesting Bethell's immediate return, though he later clarified that his remarks were misunderstood.
Despite Pope's selection, Bethell is someone who is highly regarded across formats by England.
Here's more.
Player profile
Pope vs Bethell
Pope, who scored a ton in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe last month, will have to improve his record against Team India.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns 615 runs at 24.60 in 13 Tests versus India.
Bethell, meanwhile, has impressed with three half-centuries in three Tests against New Zealand last year and an innings of 82 in the first ODI against West Indies last month.
Bethell has amassed 260 runs at 52 from 6 innings in Tests.
Team changes
Woakes and Carse return for England
The England XI also sees the return of pace bowlers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse in place of Sam Cook and Gus Atkinson.
Woakes has recovered from an ankle injury, while Carse will play his first home Test after overcoming a foot problem.
Woakes played for England Lions versus India A recently.
Meanwhile, Atkinson is expected to return later in the series after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Player comeback
Jofra Archer could make his return in this series
Jofra Archer, who has not played First-Class or Test cricket since 2021 due to injuries, is also on the road to recovery. He could feature for Sussex in the County Championship at Durham this Sunday.
If all goes well, Archer could make his return for the second Test against India at Edgbaston or third Test at Lord's.
As for India, they will have a new-look top order after the retirements of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli since their Australia tour in January.
Information
England team to face India
England team to face India in first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.