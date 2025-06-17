3 Super Overs! Netherlands-Nepal T20I script history: Know vital stats
What's the story
In a historic first, the Netherlands defeated Nepal in a T20I match that went into three Super Overs.
The thrilling contest took place in Glasgow and was the first time any men's professional match—be it T20 or List A—had witnessed such an occurrence.
The game was evenly matched throughout, with both teams putting up impressive performances.
Here we decode the historic clash and revisit the other professional games that have witnessed multiple Super Overs.
Late drama
Summary of the 1st innings and 1st Super Over
The Netherlands scored 152/7 while batting first, putting them in a strong position. Teja Nidamanuru (35) was their top scorer.
However, Nepal's number-10 batter Nandan Yadav had other plans as he hit two boundaries in the last over to tie the match and force a Super Over.
In this tie-breaker, Kushal Bhurtel hit two sixes and a four, setting a target of 20 runs for the Netherlands.
Equal contest
What happened in the 2nd Super Over?
The Netherlands matched Nepal's target in the first Super Over as Max O'Dowd hit a boundary and a maximum on the last two balls.
In the second Super Over, the Netherlands batted first again and scored 17 runs.
However, this time Nepal leveled the contest after Dipendra Singh Airee hit a six on the last ball to mark an unprecedented third Super Over.
Decisive moment
Netherlands seal win in 3rd Super Over
In the final Super Over, Nepal lost two wickets without scoring a run in four balls.
Michael Levitt hit a first-ball six against Sandeep Lamichhane as the Netherlands sealed an epic win.
Offspinner Zach Lion-Cachet was named Player of the Match for his double wicket in this decisive third Super Over against Nepal, where he dismissed Rohit Paudel and Rupesh Singh.
Upcoming matches
Schedule of the tri-series
The Dutch team had lost their opening match of the tri-series against Scotland on Monday.
They will now get a day off on Tuesday before facing Scotland again on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nepal will be back in action against the Scots at the same venue.
Each team will play two matches against each other in this T20I tri-series before deciding on a winner.
Other Instances
Other Instances of double Super Over in professional cricket
The first double Super Over in professional T20 cricket was played in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) Match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
The Kings prevailed in that fixture. In January 2024, Afghanistan and India played the first double Super Over in international cricket.
The Indian team emerged in that contest as no other professional T20 match has marked multiple Super Overs.
DYK
Has there been any other instance?
Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters were involved in a triple Super Over clash in August last year.
However, this game was played in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, which did not carry the 'professional' status.
Hence, there might have been a few other matches that have gone into three Super Overs or even more.
However, those contests were not affiliated as professional games.