What's the story

In a historic first, the Netherlands defeated Nepal in a T20I match that went into three Super Overs.

The thrilling contest took place in Glasgow and was the first time any men's professional match—be it T20 or List A—had witnessed such an occurrence.

The game was evenly matched throughout, with both teams putting up impressive performances.

Here we decode the historic clash and revisit the other professional games that have witnessed multiple Super Overs.