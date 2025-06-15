England haven't lost at Headingley since August 2017 (Tests): Stats
What's the story
The much-awaited Test series between England and India will kick off at Headingley in Leeds on June 20.
Known for its rich legacy, Headingley has hosted several iconic Tests.
As the two teams return to the venue, England will look to re-assert their dominance at this historic venue.
As per ESPNcricinfo, England last lost a Test at Headingley in August 2017.
Stats
England own 37 Test wins at Headingley
Between 1899 and 2023, England have played 80 Tests at Headingley, winning 37 and losing 25. As many as 18 matches have ended in draws.
The venue has hosted 26 Tests in The Ashes. England have won nine and lost as many Ashes Tests here.
The hosts have beaten New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa in six Tests each at Headingley.
H2h record
England vs India at Headingley
As per ESPNcricinfo, England and India have clashed seven times in Test cricket at Headingley.
England have won four matches, with India winning three. The 1979 fixture between the two sides was drawn.
Notably, England lost back-to-back Tests to India at Headingley in 1986 and 2002. They finally broke the deadlock in 2021 with an innings win.
Information
England unbeaten at Headingley since 2017
As mentoned, England have not lost a Test at Headingley since August 2017, when West Indies beat them. They have beaten Pakistan, Australia (twice), India, and New Zealand in successive matches on this ground ever since.
Performers
A look at top performers
Stuart Broad, the legendary pacer, leads the wicket tally at Headingley with 54 scalps in 12 matches.
Among current players, Chris Woakes has 14 wickets from four Tests.
On the batting front, Geoffrey Boycott tops the list (for England) with 897 runs at 59.80 (4 tons).
Joe Root has also enjoyed great success at Headingley, amassing 682 runs at 42.62.
Do you know?
2019 Ashes classic in Leeds
In 2019, Headingley played host to the 2019 Ashes classic, one of the greatest-ever Tests. Ben Stokes's majestic 135* helped England chase down 359 on Day 4. Notably, England were down to 286/9 before Stokes single-handedly got them home.