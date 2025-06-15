The top spot on this list is held by Larry Gomes and Gordon Greenidge, who recorded an unbeaten 287-run stand for the West Indies in the 1984 Lord's Test against England.

WI were chasing 342 in that game as Greenidge joined Gomes with the scorecard reading 57/1.

The former was the aggressor as he scripted a sensational double-hundred (214* off 242 balls).

Gomes (92* off 140) complimented him well as WI won by nine wickets.