Decoding highest 4th-innings partnerships at Lord's by visiting pairs (Tests)
What's the story
South Africa claimed a historic victory in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.
They accomplished the 282-run target thanks to a brilliant century from Aiden Markram and a resilient 66 by captain Temba Bavuma.
They added 147 runs as a pair. Here we decode the highest 4th innings partnerships for a visiting pair at Lord's.
#1
287* - Gomes & Greenidge, 1984
The top spot on this list is held by Larry Gomes and Gordon Greenidge, who recorded an unbeaten 287-run stand for the West Indies in the 1984 Lord's Test against England.
WI were chasing 342 in that game as Greenidge joined Gomes with the scorecard reading 57/1.
The former was the aggressor as he scripted a sensational double-hundred (214* off 242 balls).
Gomes (92* off 140) complimented him well as WI won by nine wickets.
#2
185 - Clarke & Haddin, 2009
The 2009 Ashes Test at Lord's saw Australia put up a valiant fight in a run chase of 522 runs against the hosts.
Though many Aussie batters were among runs in the fourth innings, Michael Clarke stood out with a century (136 off 227).
Brad Haddin (80 off 130) complimented him well as the duo added 185 runs after the team was reduced to 128/5.
Their efforts, however, went in vain as England prevailed by 115 runs.
#3
147 - Bavuma & Markram, 2025
Markram and Bavuma's 147-run partnership in the aforementioned WTC final takes the third spot on this list.
SA were placed at 70/2 when Bavuma joined Markram.
Notably, the former was struggling with a hamstring injury but it did not stop him from scoring a valiant 134-ball 66.
Meanwhile, Markram was the stand-out performer in the game, scoring a record-breaking 136 off off 207 balls.
#1
126 - Agarkar & Laxman, 2002
Though India lost the 2002 Lord's Test against England, Ajit Agarkar's remarkable century jubilated the supporters and fans.
Chasing 568, India were reduced to 170/6. Then arrived Agarkar to join VVS Laxman in the middle and the duo added 126 runs.
Laxman batted well before departing for 74 off 120 balls.
Agarkar continued to bat well and notched up his only Test ton (109* off 190 balls). Though he returned unbeaten, India lost by 170 runs.