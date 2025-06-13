WTC final: Pat Cummins reacts as Bedingham escapes controversial dismissal
What's the story
David Bedingham escaped a 'handled the ball' dismissal during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.
The incident occurred on Day 2 of the match when Beau Webster bowled to Bedingham, who got an inside edge.
The ball lodged in his pad, prompting him to use his hand to drop it seconds before wicketkeeper Alex Carey could collect it.
Appeal
How the incident unfolded?
The Australian players immediately appealed for 'handled the ball' after Bedingham picked it up with his hand and dropped it.
However, after a brief discussion, the umpires ruled the ball as 'dead.'
This decision surprised many as per MCC rules, a batter can only be given out for 'handling the ball' if they intentionally touch it with their hands.
Rule clarification
MCC rules on 'handled the ball' dismissal
According to MCC rules, if a ball gets stuck in a batter's pad and they just pick it up and drop it without any further action, it's not considered out.
In such cases, the ball becomes dead.
This clarification explains why the ball was ruled dead, and Bedingham was not dismissed despite Australia's appeal for 'handled the ball.'
Cummins's statement
Cummins addresses handling the ball controversy
Australia captain Pat Cummins addressed the handling the ball controversy in a press conference after Day 2 of the WTC Final.
He revealed that while umpires had ruled it a dead ball, they would have withdrawn their appeal regardless.
"Yeah, well the umpires said it was dead ball first of all, but yeah I think we probably would have withdrawn," said Cummins.
Player's view
Bedingham admits he panicked
Bedingham also shared his thoughts on the incident, admitting he used his hands out of panic as Carey was standing up.
"Yeah, I think I panicked big time. Because Carey was standing up, he was quite close.
The umpires said, regardless, it was a dead ball. But I think the way I picked up the ball and dropped it came across a bit dodgy," said Bedingham in a press conference after Day 2 of the WTC Final.
Summary
SA ahead in WTC final
Australia scored 212/10 in the 1st innings with SA being bowled out for 138. In the 3rd innings, Australia were 144/8 at stumps on Day 2.
The match has been dominated by fast bowlers on a seamer-friendly pitch, making run-chases particularly difficult.
Despite the challenging conditions, Bedingham has assured that his team is "very confident" of successfully chasing down whatever target is set by Australia.
The Aussies currently lead by 218 runs.