What's the story

David Bedingham escaped a 'handled the ball' dismissal during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's.

The incident occurred on Day 2 of the match when Beau Webster bowled to Bedingham, who got an inside edge.

The ball lodged in his pad, prompting him to use his hand to drop it seconds before wicketkeeper Alex Carey could collect it.