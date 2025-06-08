Dissecting Marnus Labuschagne's poor returns in 2023-25 WTC cycle
What's the story
As Australia gear up to take on South Africa in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, Marnus Labuschagne's form has become a major point of discussion.
Australia's incumbent Number 3, Labuschagne has somewhat been a shadow of himself in the ongoing cycle.
Such has been his run that former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch even believes the team management might contemplate dropping him.
On this note, let's decode Labuschagne's numbers in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
Stats
Terrible numbers in this cycle
As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne has averaged just 28.33 in this WTC cycle, having scored 935 runs from 19 matches.
This includes a solitary hundred and eight fifties across 36 innings.
No other Australian with 500-plus runs in this cycle, while operating in the top seven, has a sub-35 average.
Notably, Labuschagne averaged 72.82 and 52.53 in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles, respectively.
He clocked 1,500-plus runs in both these editions.
Performance analysis
Labuschagne's strike rate issues
Finch also highlighted Labuschagne's declining strike rate in recent months.
He stressed that when batting at No. 3, one must be ready to counterattack at times.
Notably, Labuschagne's strike rate has been just 46.40 in the ongoing cycle,
Usman Khawaja (44.88) is the only other Australian batter with a sub-50 strike rate in this cycle (Minimum: 500 runs).
However, the southpaw boasts a solid average of 41.82.
Knocks
No century in nearly two years
Labuschagne has not scored a Test ton in nearly two years now with his last three-figure score being the 111 in the Ashes Test at Old Trafford.
He also played some other fine knocks despite challenging conditions.
This includes a 90 in Christchurch last year. However, delivering consistently has been a problem for him.
Such has been his woes that he was dismissed for 20 or under 21 times of the 36 innings he batted in this cycle.
Pressure handling
'Can't just sit and wait for runs'
Finch further questioned Labuschagne's ability to handle pressure from top bowlers.
He said, "You're going to get a good one. We've seen wickets around the world have probably been better for fast bowling over the last couple of years."
The former captain emphasized that one can't just sit and wait for runs in such conditions.
Stats
Second-most runs in WTC history
Despite his struggles in the ongoing cycle, Labuschagne's WTC numbers are still phenomenal.
He has amassed 4,186 runs from 52 matches at an impressive average of 48.67.
Labuschagne's top score is 215 as his overall tally includes 11 tons and 22 fifties.
Notably, England's Joe Root (5,543) is the only one with more WTC runs than Labuschagne.
Verdict
Should Australia stick with Labuschagne?
Though Labuschagne has struggled with form, Australia must stick with him for the high-voltage WTC final as they don't have a better option on the bench.
Josh Inglis did score a Test debut ton in Sri Lanka earlier this year.
However, batting at number three against the Dukes ball in English conditions is a different ball game altogether.
Sam Konstas is another youngster who has shown promise but lacks experience.