What's the story

As Australia gear up to take on South Africa in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, Marnus Labuschagne's form has become a major point of discussion.

Australia's incumbent Number 3, Labuschagne has somewhat been a shadow of himself in the ongoing cycle.

Such has been his run that former Aussie skipper Aaron Finch even believes the team management might contemplate dropping him.

On this note, let's decode Labuschagne's numbers in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.