How Australia's Cameron Green aims to seal WTC final spot
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is all set to play competitive cricket again after recovering from back surgery.
The 25-year-old hasn't played since September last year but has now returned to full fitness.
His upcoming stint with County side Gloucestershire could very well open the doors for his selection in Australia's squad for the 2025 ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa.
However, he will play as a specialist batter.
Competitive return
Green to play as batter
All-rounder Green confirmed his fitness level during a recent press interaction in Perth. He said he was ready to play as a batter for Gloucestershire in an upcoming five-match stint.
"I would have been ready for a Shield final if that happened," Green said, adding, "I'm going pretty well and I'm all fit and healthy."
His performance in these matches will be crucial as he aims to secure his place in Australia's XI for the crucial WTC final.
Team dynamics
Green ready to bat anywhere in top order
Green said he was ready to bat anywhere in the top six for Australia's clash against South Africa.
He admitted it was tough to break into an "ultra-successful" top five, six, seven but this is what a Test team should aspire for.
It was earlier reported that Green's recovery had been progressing ahead of schedule. He began running in early January and has been batting for several weeks.
Stats
A look at his Test stats
Green's return to fitness could squeeze Australia's top order.
The batting all-rounder has amassed 1,377 runs across 28 Tests (43 innings) at an average of 36.23. He also boasts two hundreds and six fifties with a high score of 174* (vs New Zealand).
Meanwhile, in 2024, Green managed 302 runs at an average of 50.33 across four matches. His unbeaten 174 came last year.
Green also has 35 wickets to his name in the format.